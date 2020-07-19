6956 Larochelle

Amenities

garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities garage

This is a must see!!!The best choice of an apartment rental in the area, the Next-Generation House by Lennar brings this fabulous in-house apartment, comes with the independent garage, front door and the washing/drying machine, the separate AC system guarantees the totally private in this Next-Gen apartment, since this is the brand new home, the condition of this apartment is in perfect condition and ready to move in, feel free to contact me for more information! One mouth rent of $1500 as deposit is needed and please bring your credit report and bank statement for approval by the owner, thank you!