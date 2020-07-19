All apartments in Chino
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6956 Larochelle

6956 Larochelle Way · No Longer Available
Location

6956 Larochelle Way, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
garage
This is a must see!!!The best choice of an apartment rental in the area, the Next-Generation House by Lennar brings this fabulous in-house apartment, comes with the independent garage, front door and the washing/drying machine, the separate AC system guarantees the totally private in this Next-Gen apartment, since this is the brand new home, the condition of this apartment is in perfect condition and ready to move in, feel free to contact me for more information! One mouth rent of $1500 as deposit is needed and please bring your credit report and bank statement for approval by the owner, thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6956 Larochelle have any available units?
6956 Larochelle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 6956 Larochelle currently offering any rent specials?
6956 Larochelle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6956 Larochelle pet-friendly?
No, 6956 Larochelle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 6956 Larochelle offer parking?
Yes, 6956 Larochelle offers parking.
Does 6956 Larochelle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6956 Larochelle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6956 Larochelle have a pool?
No, 6956 Larochelle does not have a pool.
Does 6956 Larochelle have accessible units?
No, 6956 Larochelle does not have accessible units.
Does 6956 Larochelle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6956 Larochelle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6956 Larochelle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6956 Larochelle has units with air conditioning.
