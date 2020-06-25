6807 Corybus Street

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets pool hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub pet friendly

This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and over 1600 square feet of living space. As you enter you will appreciate the laminate flooring througout the main living areas. Upstairs you'll find 3 generous bedrooms including the master suite with attached master bathroom with double vanity, separate tub and shower, and walk-in closet. Located close to great schools in the Chino Valley Unified School district and easy access to the 60 freeway. The community features a pool, spa, barbecue and play areas. Don't wait, this home will not be available long!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities

PET POLICY: No Pets

LANDSCAPING: HOA takes care of the front yard.