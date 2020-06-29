6505 Eucalyptus Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

This modern townhouse in the desirable College Park Community is located at the prime location to the clubhouse and parks. Bright and airy setting when you walk into the entrance, first floor features an open room perfect for workshop or office work. A guest bedroom with bathroom adjacent to it, allows you to have guest over with their own privacy. Kitchen features a kitchen island with granite counter top, and wood flooring throughout the house. Upstairs welcomes you with a roomy master suite, with shower, bathtub, and walk-in closet. The community amenities provides you with the luxury lifestyle you’ve desired, it includes a playful pool, lap pool, gym, outdoor lounge, private meeting room, clubhouse, parks and much more for you to discover!