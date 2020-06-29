All apartments in Chino
Last updated March 25 2020 at 3:25 AM

6505 Eucalyptus Avenue

6505 Eucalyptus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6505 Eucalyptus Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
This modern townhouse in the desirable College Park Community is located at the prime location to the clubhouse and parks. Bright and airy setting when you walk into the entrance, first floor features an open room perfect for workshop or office work. A guest bedroom with bathroom adjacent to it, allows you to have guest over with their own privacy. Kitchen features a kitchen island with granite counter top, and wood flooring throughout the house. Upstairs welcomes you with a roomy master suite, with shower, bathtub, and walk-in closet. The community amenities provides you with the luxury lifestyle you’ve desired, it includes a playful pool, lap pool, gym, outdoor lounge, private meeting room, clubhouse, parks and much more for you to discover!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6505 Eucalyptus Avenue have any available units?
6505 Eucalyptus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6505 Eucalyptus Avenue have?
Some of 6505 Eucalyptus Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6505 Eucalyptus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6505 Eucalyptus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6505 Eucalyptus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6505 Eucalyptus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 6505 Eucalyptus Avenue offer parking?
No, 6505 Eucalyptus Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6505 Eucalyptus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6505 Eucalyptus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6505 Eucalyptus Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6505 Eucalyptus Avenue has a pool.
Does 6505 Eucalyptus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6505 Eucalyptus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6505 Eucalyptus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6505 Eucalyptus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
