6177 Clover Court.

Amenities
Wonderful 4 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathroom home in a quiet safe family neighborhood. 2,500 Sq. Ft. of gracious living space, on a huge lot.
New double pane windows, newly remodeled kitchen complete with new cabinets, granite counter tops, Gas Cooktop, Stainless double
door refrigerator, Dishwasher, gas oven, Sink and faucet. Newer tile in entryway, Kitchen, both Bathrooms, TV room, and Hallway. Newer
interior paint. Newer A/C and Heating System including new duct work, vents, and Air Purifier. New Crown Moulding. Large spacious RV parking
area. Two Car Garage. Built n 1977. Great Award Winning Chino Schools. Plenty of room in the backyard for the pets and kids to romp and play.
Front yard gardener included. New carpeting in Master Bedroom. This home has it all, the only thing missing is you!