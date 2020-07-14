All apartments in Chino
Find more places like
6177 Clover Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
6177 Clover Court
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

6177 Clover Court

6177 Clover Court · (909) 576-1493
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6177 Clover Court, Chino, CA 91710

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful 4 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathroom home in a quiet safe family neighborhood. 2,500 Sq. Ft. of gracious living space, on a huge lot.
New double pane windows, newly remodeled kitchen complete with new cabinets, granite counter tops, Gas Cooktop, Stainless double
door refrigerator, Dishwasher, gas oven, Sink and faucet. Newer tile in entryway, Kitchen, both Bathrooms, TV room, and Hallway. Newer
interior paint. Newer A/C and Heating System including new duct work, vents, and Air Purifier. New Crown Moulding. Large spacious RV parking
area. Two Car Garage. Built n 1977. Great Award Winning Chino Schools. Plenty of room in the backyard for the pets and kids to romp and play.
Front yard gardener included. New carpeting in Master Bedroom. This home has it all, the only thing missing is you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6177 Clover Court have any available units?
6177 Clover Court has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6177 Clover Court have?
Some of 6177 Clover Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6177 Clover Court currently offering any rent specials?
6177 Clover Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6177 Clover Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6177 Clover Court is pet friendly.
Does 6177 Clover Court offer parking?
Yes, 6177 Clover Court offers parking.
Does 6177 Clover Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6177 Clover Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6177 Clover Court have a pool?
No, 6177 Clover Court does not have a pool.
Does 6177 Clover Court have accessible units?
No, 6177 Clover Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6177 Clover Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6177 Clover Court has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 BedroomsChino Apartments with BalconiesChino Apartments with ParkingChino Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside