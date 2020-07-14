6177 Clover Court.

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful 4 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathroom home in a quiet safe family neighborhood. 2,500 Sq. Ft. of gracious living space, on a huge lot.

New double pane windows, newly remodeled kitchen complete with new cabinets, granite counter tops, Gas Cooktop, Stainless double

door refrigerator, Dishwasher, gas oven, Sink and faucet. Newer tile in entryway, Kitchen, both Bathrooms, TV room, and Hallway. Newer

interior paint. Newer A/C and Heating System including new duct work, vents, and Air Purifier. New Crown Moulding. Large spacious RV parking

area. Two Car Garage. Built n 1977. Great Award Winning Chino Schools. Plenty of room in the backyard for the pets and kids to romp and play.

Front yard gardener included. New carpeting in Master Bedroom. This home has it all, the only thing missing is you!