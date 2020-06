Amenities

Wonderful 1 bed 1 Bath SENIOR 55+ and better apartment. ALL OCCUPANTS MUST BE AGE 55. max 2 occupants No Exceptions. enjoy modern living in chino. this unit features one walk in shower and and one bedroom. Building features club house with cable tv and washer and dryer are inside the building as well. 1 car parking only. Rent includes Water trash and gas. occupant to pay for electric and renters insurance. No dogs. Deposit $1500 1 year lease minimum.