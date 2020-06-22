All apartments in Chino
5220 Las Palmas Way

Location

5220 Las Palmas Way, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Newer Turnkey House ready to Move-In! This newer 4bed 3 Bath Single Family House offers spacious floorplans, one bed and one bath downstairs with one additional Den/Office. Built in 2017, and newly remodeled, new Laminate flooring, large kitchen with granite countertops. stainless steel stove, washer, dryer, dishwasher, microwave, and oven included. Backyard super easy to maintain, Community amenity includes Pool, Spa/Hot Tub, Barbecue, Picnic Area, and Playground. Perfect home to raise a family in. Neighbor to Victory Outreach Church, close to main streets and shops. Appliances and/or personal properties Functional at the time of the lease, the owner does not provide warranty in the included appliances/personal properties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5220 Las Palmas Way have any available units?
5220 Las Palmas Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 5220 Las Palmas Way have?
Some of 5220 Las Palmas Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5220 Las Palmas Way currently offering any rent specials?
5220 Las Palmas Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5220 Las Palmas Way pet-friendly?
No, 5220 Las Palmas Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 5220 Las Palmas Way offer parking?
Yes, 5220 Las Palmas Way does offer parking.
Does 5220 Las Palmas Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5220 Las Palmas Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5220 Las Palmas Way have a pool?
Yes, 5220 Las Palmas Way has a pool.
Does 5220 Las Palmas Way have accessible units?
No, 5220 Las Palmas Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5220 Las Palmas Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5220 Las Palmas Way has units with dishwashers.
