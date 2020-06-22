5220 Las Palmas Way

Amenities

Newer Turnkey House ready to Move-In! This newer 4bed 3 Bath Single Family House offers spacious floorplans, one bed and one bath downstairs with one additional Den/Office. Built in 2017, and newly remodeled, new Laminate flooring, large kitchen with granite countertops. stainless steel stove, washer, dryer, dishwasher, microwave, and oven included. Backyard super easy to maintain, Community amenity includes Pool, Spa/Hot Tub, Barbecue, Picnic Area, and Playground. Perfect home to raise a family in. Neighbor to Victory Outreach Church, close to main streets and shops. Appliances and/or personal properties Functional at the time of the lease, the owner does not provide warranty in the included appliances/personal properties