5110 Revere St. - 4

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Upstairs - spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage, dining, water and trash paid. No Pets Please. DRE 01038838



If you are interested in the property after driving by call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220. No pets allowed at this property.



TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:

2 most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income

Make approx. 2 1/2 times the rent

$30 credit check fee for each applicant 18 and over

1 application for each adult applicant

Copies of IDs and SS# for each adult applicant

Renters insurance is required at move in



Subject to credit approval and verification of all information