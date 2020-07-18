All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 5110 Revere St. - 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
5110 Revere St. - 4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5110 Revere St. - 4

5110 Revere Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5110 Revere Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upstairs - spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage, dining, water and trash paid. No Pets Please. DRE 01038838

If you are interested in the property after driving by call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220. No pets allowed at this property.

TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:
2 most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income
Make approx. 2 1/2 times the rent
$30 credit check fee for each applicant 18 and over
1 application for each adult applicant
Copies of IDs and SS# for each adult applicant
Renters insurance is required at move in

Subject to credit approval and verification of all information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5110 Revere St. - 4 have any available units?
5110 Revere St. - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 5110 Revere St. - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
5110 Revere St. - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5110 Revere St. - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 5110 Revere St. - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 5110 Revere St. - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 5110 Revere St. - 4 offers parking.
Does 5110 Revere St. - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5110 Revere St. - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5110 Revere St. - 4 have a pool?
No, 5110 Revere St. - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 5110 Revere St. - 4 have accessible units?
No, 5110 Revere St. - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5110 Revere St. - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5110 Revere St. - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5110 Revere St. - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5110 Revere St. - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with BalconiesChino Apartments with Parking
Chino Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA
Placentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside