16238 Solitude Avenue

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 4 bath SOLAR home in The Preserve at Chino. This home is only a couple of years old and has all the upgrades one would prefer.

Amenities include large eat in kitchen, fully landscaped backyard, 4 large bedrooms including one downstairs and a loft all to itself on the 3rd floor. situated at the end of a cul de sac with no neighbor behind you this home offer privacy yet is minutes away from everything you need. Solar electricity is included at the lease price so this will save the tenant anywhere from $200-500 a month depending on electricity usage