All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 16238 Solitude Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
16238 Solitude Avenue
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

16238 Solitude Avenue

16238 Solitude Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16238 Solitude Ave, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 4 bath SOLAR home in The Preserve at Chino. This home is only a couple of years old and has all the upgrades one would prefer.
Amenities include large eat in kitchen, fully landscaped backyard, 4 large bedrooms including one downstairs and a loft all to itself on the 3rd floor. situated at the end of a cul de sac with no neighbor behind you this home offer privacy yet is minutes away from everything you need. Solar electricity is included at the lease price so this will save the tenant anywhere from $200-500 a month depending on electricity usage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16238 Solitude Avenue have any available units?
16238 Solitude Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 16238 Solitude Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16238 Solitude Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16238 Solitude Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16238 Solitude Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 16238 Solitude Avenue offer parking?
No, 16238 Solitude Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16238 Solitude Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16238 Solitude Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16238 Solitude Avenue have a pool?
No, 16238 Solitude Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16238 Solitude Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16238 Solitude Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16238 Solitude Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16238 Solitude Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16238 Solitude Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16238 Solitude Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside