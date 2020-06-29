16238 Orion Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath single family home located in Chino Preserve community. Large kitchen area with granite counters and hard wood flooring. Downstairs has one bedroom and one full bathroom with LED lighting. Upstairs has a loft with LED lighting. Large master bedroom and bath room with shower enclosures and tub. Large walk-in closet in master bedroom. Individual laundry room. Attached 2 car garage. The back yard has lot of fruit tree. Amazing community include the clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, walking trails, garden and park.