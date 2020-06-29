All apartments in Chino
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:16 PM

16238 Orion Avenue

16238 Orion Ave · No Longer Available
Location

16238 Orion Ave, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath single family home located in Chino Preserve community. Large kitchen area with granite counters and hard wood flooring. Downstairs has one bedroom and one full bathroom with LED lighting. Upstairs has a loft with LED lighting. Large master bedroom and bath room with shower enclosures and tub. Large walk-in closet in master bedroom. Individual laundry room. Attached 2 car garage. The back yard has lot of fruit tree. Amazing community include the clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, walking trails, garden and park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16238 Orion Avenue have any available units?
16238 Orion Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 16238 Orion Avenue have?
Some of 16238 Orion Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16238 Orion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16238 Orion Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16238 Orion Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16238 Orion Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 16238 Orion Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16238 Orion Avenue offers parking.
Does 16238 Orion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16238 Orion Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16238 Orion Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 16238 Orion Avenue has a pool.
Does 16238 Orion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16238 Orion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16238 Orion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16238 Orion Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
