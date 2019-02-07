All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 16177 Part Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
16177 Part Ridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16177 Part Ridge Lane

16177 Part Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16177 Part Ridge Ln, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to Partridge Lane! Located in the prestigious Preserve community, this 4 bedroom 3 bath 2347 square foot home features a spacious and open floor plan with beautiful dark wood cabinets and stainless steal appliances. The 4 spacious bedrooms include one downstairs perfect for guest room, office, or mother-in-law suite. 3 bedrooms are located upstairs including the master suite with large master bath which features a large double vanity, separate tub and shower, and walk-in closet. You'll also find a loft, great as a playroom or second living space upstairs and laundry on the second floor. Don't wait to call this place home!

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Tenants pay all utilities
GARDENING: Tenant billed $75 monthly
PETS: Pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16177 Part Ridge Lane have any available units?
16177 Part Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 16177 Part Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16177 Part Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16177 Part Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16177 Part Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16177 Part Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 16177 Part Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16177 Part Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16177 Part Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16177 Part Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 16177 Part Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16177 Part Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 16177 Part Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16177 Part Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16177 Part Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16177 Part Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16177 Part Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside