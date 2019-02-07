16177 Part Ridge Lane

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to Partridge Lane! Located in the prestigious Preserve community, this 4 bedroom 3 bath 2347 square foot home features a spacious and open floor plan with beautiful dark wood cabinets and stainless steal appliances. The 4 spacious bedrooms include one downstairs perfect for guest room, office, or mother-in-law suite. 3 bedrooms are located upstairs including the master suite with large master bath which features a large double vanity, separate tub and shower, and walk-in closet. You'll also find a loft, great as a playroom or second living space upstairs and laundry on the second floor. Don't wait to call this place home!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Tenants pay all utilities

GARDENING: Tenant billed $75 monthly

PETS: Pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s)