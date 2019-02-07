16177 Part Ridge Lane

Amenities
Welcome home to Partridge Lane! Located in the prestigious Preserve community, this 4 bedroom 3 bath 2347 square foot home features a spacious and open floor plan with beautiful dark wood cabinets and stainless steal appliances. The 4 spacious bedrooms include one downstairs perfect for guest room, office, or mother-in-law suite. 3 bedrooms are located upstairs including the master suite with large master bath which features a large double vanity, separate tub and shower, and walk-in closet. You'll also find a loft, great as a playroom or second living space upstairs and laundry on the second floor. Don't wait to call this place home!
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Tenants pay all utilities
GARDENING: Tenant billed $75 monthly
PETS: Pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s)