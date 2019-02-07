16068 Alpine Meadows Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities conference room clubhouse gym parking pool garage media room tennis court

Newer beautiful Home at the Chino Preserve Harvest gated community. Main Parkhouse with 24 hrs gym, large community pool and tennis courts, Movie theater, including three clubhouses, walking trails and business conference room.Excellent Preserve Cal Aero Academy, K-8th grades and Chino Hills High School( high school bus is available). 3 Bedrooms/2.5 Baths. Spacious kitchen with Quartz countertops, large island, upgraded flooring & carpet upstairs and lots of storage space. Ceiling fan in all rooms.Washer/dryer in unit and other kitchen appliances (microwave, oven, stove, dishwasher).

Biggest backyard in the neighborhood.

HOA expenses covered by the owner. Attached 2 car garage.