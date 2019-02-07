All apartments in Chino
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:50 PM

16068 Alpine Meadows Avenue

16068 Alpine Meadows Ave · No Longer Available
Location

16068 Alpine Meadows Ave, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Newer beautiful Home at the Chino Preserve Harvest gated community. Main Parkhouse with 24 hrs gym, large community pool and tennis courts, Movie theater, including three clubhouses, walking trails and business conference room.Excellent Preserve Cal Aero Academy, K-8th grades and Chino Hills High School( high school bus is available). 3 Bedrooms/2.5 Baths. Spacious kitchen with Quartz countertops, large island, upgraded flooring & carpet upstairs and lots of storage space. Ceiling fan in all rooms.Washer/dryer in unit and other kitchen appliances (microwave, oven, stove, dishwasher).
Biggest backyard in the neighborhood.
HOA expenses covered by the owner. Attached 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16068 Alpine Meadows Avenue have any available units?
16068 Alpine Meadows Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 16068 Alpine Meadows Avenue have?
Some of 16068 Alpine Meadows Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16068 Alpine Meadows Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16068 Alpine Meadows Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16068 Alpine Meadows Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16068 Alpine Meadows Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 16068 Alpine Meadows Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16068 Alpine Meadows Avenue offers parking.
Does 16068 Alpine Meadows Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16068 Alpine Meadows Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16068 Alpine Meadows Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 16068 Alpine Meadows Avenue has a pool.
Does 16068 Alpine Meadows Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16068 Alpine Meadows Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16068 Alpine Meadows Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16068 Alpine Meadows Avenue has units with dishwashers.
