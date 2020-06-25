16067 Alpine Meadow Ave

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come tour this brand-new (NEVER LIVED IN) home in the highly sought-after master planned community of The Preserve at Chino. This gorgeous new home spans 1400 sq ft. of living space with 3-Bedrooms, 2.5-Bath & a 2-Car Attached garage. Your new home opens into a spacious room, with beautiful tile flooring downstairs, running throughout and into the roomy upgraded kitchen. The kitchen offers beautiful countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, convection oven & walk-in pantry. The master suite features a large, bright walk-In closet and private bathroom with beautiful countertops, soaking tub and separate shower. You will also find upgraded pad and carpet upstairs, pre-wire for ceiling fans and for a Flat-Panel TV, many lights throughout, and an efficient tankless water heater. Residents also enjoy the use of the Parkhouse Community Recreation Center with its 15,000 sq. ft. of fantastic amenities.This great home is located at Hellman Ave and Bickmore Ave in the beautiful city of Chino CA



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities

PET POLICY: Small pets.Please submit photo