Chino, CA
16067 Alpine Meadow Ave
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:23 PM

16067 Alpine Meadow Ave

16067 Alpine Meadows Avenue · No Longer Available
Chino
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

16067 Alpine Meadows Avenue, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come tour this brand-new (NEVER LIVED IN) home in the highly sought-after master planned community of The Preserve at Chino. This gorgeous new home spans 1400 sq ft. of living space with 3-Bedrooms, 2.5-Bath & a 2-Car Attached garage. Your new home opens into a spacious room, with beautiful tile flooring downstairs, running throughout and into the roomy upgraded kitchen. The kitchen offers beautiful countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, convection oven & walk-in pantry. The master suite features a large, bright walk-In closet and private bathroom with beautiful countertops, soaking tub and separate shower. You will also find upgraded pad and carpet upstairs, pre-wire for ceiling fans and for a Flat-Panel TV, many lights throughout, and an efficient tankless water heater. Residents also enjoy the use of the Parkhouse Community Recreation Center with its 15,000 sq. ft. of fantastic amenities.This great home is located at Hellman Ave and Bickmore Ave in the beautiful city of Chino CA

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities
PET POLICY: Small pets.Please submit photo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16067 Alpine Meadow Ave have any available units?
16067 Alpine Meadow Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 16067 Alpine Meadow Ave have?
Some of 16067 Alpine Meadow Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16067 Alpine Meadow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16067 Alpine Meadow Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16067 Alpine Meadow Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 16067 Alpine Meadow Ave is pet friendly.
Does 16067 Alpine Meadow Ave offer parking?
Yes, 16067 Alpine Meadow Ave offers parking.
Does 16067 Alpine Meadow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16067 Alpine Meadow Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16067 Alpine Meadow Ave have a pool?
No, 16067 Alpine Meadow Ave does not have a pool.
Does 16067 Alpine Meadow Ave have accessible units?
No, 16067 Alpine Meadow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16067 Alpine Meadow Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 16067 Alpine Meadow Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
