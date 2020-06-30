All apartments in Chino
16041 Huckleberry

16041 Huckleberry Ave · No Longer Available
Location

16041 Huckleberry Ave, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
16041 Huckleberry Avenue, Chino, CA 91708 - Be the first to live in this gorgeous, BRAND NEW, upgraded, smart home. This home is located in the highly desired community "The Preserve" close to shopping, restaurants, schools and easy freeway access. Every inch of this 1932 square foot home has great detail and upgrades. A 2-bay split garage, low maintenance yard, 2 levels and an open floor plan are featured in this home. Enjoy upgraded engineered flooring, granite counters, large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, Great room, upstairs private laundry room, large master bathroom and walk in closet and so much more. The home includes smart features including Alexa automation and energy cost saving solar panels. This home is a must see and will not last. Contact Joanna at 951-751-1819 for more information or to schedule a showing. Home will not be ready for move in until Mid December.

(RLNE5323179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16041 Huckleberry have any available units?
16041 Huckleberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 16041 Huckleberry have?
Some of 16041 Huckleberry's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16041 Huckleberry currently offering any rent specials?
16041 Huckleberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16041 Huckleberry pet-friendly?
No, 16041 Huckleberry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 16041 Huckleberry offer parking?
Yes, 16041 Huckleberry offers parking.
Does 16041 Huckleberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16041 Huckleberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16041 Huckleberry have a pool?
No, 16041 Huckleberry does not have a pool.
Does 16041 Huckleberry have accessible units?
No, 16041 Huckleberry does not have accessible units.
Does 16041 Huckleberry have units with dishwashers?
No, 16041 Huckleberry does not have units with dishwashers.

