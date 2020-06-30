Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

16041 Huckleberry Avenue, Chino, CA 91708 - Be the first to live in this gorgeous, BRAND NEW, upgraded, smart home. This home is located in the highly desired community "The Preserve" close to shopping, restaurants, schools and easy freeway access. Every inch of this 1932 square foot home has great detail and upgrades. A 2-bay split garage, low maintenance yard, 2 levels and an open floor plan are featured in this home. Enjoy upgraded engineered flooring, granite counters, large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, Great room, upstairs private laundry room, large master bathroom and walk in closet and so much more. The home includes smart features including Alexa automation and energy cost saving solar panels. This home is a must see and will not last. Contact Joanna at 951-751-1819 for more information or to schedule a showing. Home will not be ready for move in until Mid December.



(RLNE5323179)