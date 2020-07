Amenities

Brand new single-family home located in Chino Preserve Community. Property has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Downstairs has one bedroom and one full bathroom. High ceilings at the entrance. Open kitchen with center island. Upstairs has a loft, master bedroom, and other two guest bedrooms, an individual laundry room. The master bathroom has a bathtub with a separate shower. Swimming Pool and Garden house are next to the property.