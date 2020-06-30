All apartments in Chino
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:39 PM

15914 E Preserve Loop

15914 E Preserve Loop · No Longer Available
Location

15914 E Preserve Loop, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
Brand New 3 Bedrooms Townhouse for Rent $2400/month
3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath 1462 sqft 2 Car Garage, rent for $2400/month

Walk-in closet in the master suite, and swoon over another walk-in closet in the second bedroom. With the laundry room just steps from the bedrooms, odds of dirty clothes making it into the hamper go up by at least 50%. An efficient work triangle in the kitchen (that's the space between your sink, stove and refrigerator) can help you become a better cook.

Community:
Swimming Pool
SPA
BBQ
GYM
THEATER

Chino Valley Unified School District:
K-8 Cal Aero Preserve Academy 7/10
9-12 Chino Hills High School 9/10

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15914 E Preserve Loop have any available units?
15914 E Preserve Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 15914 E Preserve Loop have?
Some of 15914 E Preserve Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15914 E Preserve Loop currently offering any rent specials?
15914 E Preserve Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15914 E Preserve Loop pet-friendly?
No, 15914 E Preserve Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 15914 E Preserve Loop offer parking?
Yes, 15914 E Preserve Loop offers parking.
Does 15914 E Preserve Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15914 E Preserve Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15914 E Preserve Loop have a pool?
Yes, 15914 E Preserve Loop has a pool.
Does 15914 E Preserve Loop have accessible units?
No, 15914 E Preserve Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 15914 E Preserve Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15914 E Preserve Loop has units with dishwashers.

