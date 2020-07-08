All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 15913 W Preserve.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
15913 W Preserve
Last updated May 16 2020 at 10:44 AM

15913 W Preserve

15913 West Preserve Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15913 West Preserve Loop, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the desirable neighborhood of The Preserve at Chino. Family room, kitchen, 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom are on the second floor. Kitchen features corian countertops, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets and laminate flooring. Master bedroom upgrades include 2 speakers, ceiling fan and a walk in closet. Master bedroom and bathroom are on the third floor for privacy. Laundry room and tandem 2 car garage downstairs. Custom paint throughout the house. Located in The Preserve at Chino, a wonderful community with an impressive list of amenities including community parks, theater room, 24-hour fitness center, junior olympic sized pool, tennis court, outdoor entertainment area with fireplace and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15913 W Preserve have any available units?
15913 W Preserve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 15913 W Preserve have?
Some of 15913 W Preserve's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15913 W Preserve currently offering any rent specials?
15913 W Preserve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15913 W Preserve pet-friendly?
No, 15913 W Preserve is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 15913 W Preserve offer parking?
Yes, 15913 W Preserve offers parking.
Does 15913 W Preserve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15913 W Preserve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15913 W Preserve have a pool?
Yes, 15913 W Preserve has a pool.
Does 15913 W Preserve have accessible units?
No, 15913 W Preserve does not have accessible units.
Does 15913 W Preserve have units with dishwashers?
No, 15913 W Preserve does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside