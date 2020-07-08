15913 W Preserve

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the desirable neighborhood of The Preserve at Chino. Family room, kitchen, 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom are on the second floor. Kitchen features corian countertops, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets and laminate flooring. Master bedroom upgrades include 2 speakers, ceiling fan and a walk in closet. Master bedroom and bathroom are on the third floor for privacy. Laundry room and tandem 2 car garage downstairs. Custom paint throughout the house. Located in The Preserve at Chino, a wonderful community with an impressive list of amenities including community parks, theater room, 24-hour fitness center, junior olympic sized pool, tennis court, outdoor entertainment area with fireplace and more.