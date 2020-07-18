All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 15883 Birdfeeder Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
15883 Birdfeeder Lane
Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:50 AM

15883 Birdfeeder Lane

15883 Birdfeeder Lane · (951) 288-5755
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

15883 Birdfeeder Lane, Chino, CA 91708

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1488 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
With Fresh paint and floors, this Chino townhome feels new floor to ceiling! As you enter you will love the high ceilings and wonderful light. The open concept living room and kitchen is perfect for family gatherings. You'll love the fresh grey paint and wood laminate floors. The carpet in both bedrooms is brand new. The mater bedroom is spacious and complete with a large walk-in closet and private bath with double vanity. Don't miss the private balcony, separate laundry room, and attached 2 car tandem garage. This home has everything you've been looking for. Located in the highly desirable Chino Valley Unified School District. Don't wait, this home is sure to rent quickly!

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities
PET POLICY: No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15883 Birdfeeder Lane have any available units?
15883 Birdfeeder Lane has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 15883 Birdfeeder Lane have?
Some of 15883 Birdfeeder Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15883 Birdfeeder Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15883 Birdfeeder Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15883 Birdfeeder Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15883 Birdfeeder Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15883 Birdfeeder Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15883 Birdfeeder Lane offers parking.
Does 15883 Birdfeeder Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15883 Birdfeeder Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15883 Birdfeeder Lane have a pool?
No, 15883 Birdfeeder Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15883 Birdfeeder Lane have accessible units?
No, 15883 Birdfeeder Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15883 Birdfeeder Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15883 Birdfeeder Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 15883 Birdfeeder Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with BalconiesChino Apartments with Parking
Chino Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA
Placentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity