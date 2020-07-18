15883 Birdfeeder Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

With Fresh paint and floors, this Chino townhome feels new floor to ceiling! As you enter you will love the high ceilings and wonderful light. The open concept living room and kitchen is perfect for family gatherings. You'll love the fresh grey paint and wood laminate floors. The carpet in both bedrooms is brand new. The mater bedroom is spacious and complete with a large walk-in closet and private bath with double vanity. Don't miss the private balcony, separate laundry room, and attached 2 car tandem garage. This home has everything you've been looking for. Located in the highly desirable Chino Valley Unified School District. Don't wait, this home is sure to rent quickly!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities

PET POLICY: No Pets