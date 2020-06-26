15815 Mcintosh Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Enjoy resort style living. All living space is on the 2nd floor. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and laundry closet near the hallway. There is an attached 2 car garage on the 1st floor that leads into the home. Home has wood floors. Kitchen, dining room, and living room have an open floor plan and feels spacious. There is a balcony porch next to living room and another next to the master bedroom. Condo has great floor plan and location within the neighborhood. There is a community pool across the street. The HOA handles the landscaping. Award winning Cal-Aero is a short walk from the home. There are well maintained local parks also within walking distance. Mid July Move In. Home warranty. NO PETS.