15725 Molly Avenue

Book a showing and come and see for yourself this lovely unfurnished 2000 square foot single family home in the quiet Chino neighborhood in Chino, California. It has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and an attached garage. The home boasts of tiled floors all throughout, high ceilings with recessed lightings, and multiple wide windows. The living room, and combined dining/kitchen area are spacious and airy. Upstairs leads to the bedrooms that are spacious and well-lit; thanks to its many windows and white painted walls it lets in the sunlight to enter the rooms. The lovely open concept kitchen consists, smooth granite countertops with backsplash and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The kitchen has an island also granite with sink, and cabinets and drawers lots of space for storage. The bathrooms are chic with stylish shower fixtures and a bathtub. The home has centralized A/C and gas heater for climate control. Pet owners will be happy living in this charming property as pets are very much allowed.



The closest park is El Prado Regional Park.



Nearby Schools:

Cal Aero Preserve Academy-0.82 miles, 7/10

Chino Hills High School-2.74 miles, 8/10

Michael G. Wickman Elementary School-4.23 miles, 9/10

Clara Barton Elementary School-3.05 miles, 9/10



No Pets Allowed



