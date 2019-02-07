All apartments in Chino
15725 Molly Avenue
Last updated March 26 2019

15725 Molly Avenue

15725 Molly Ave · No Longer Available
Location

15725 Molly Ave, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
range
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Book a showing and come and see for yourself this lovely unfurnished 2000 square foot single family home in the quiet Chino neighborhood in Chino, California. It has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and an attached garage. The home boasts of tiled floors all throughout, high ceilings with recessed lightings, and multiple wide windows. The living room, and combined dining/kitchen area are spacious and airy. Upstairs leads to the bedrooms that are spacious and well-lit; thanks to its many windows and white painted walls it lets in the sunlight to enter the rooms. The lovely open concept kitchen consists, smooth granite countertops with backsplash and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The kitchen has an island also granite with sink, and cabinets and drawers lots of space for storage. The bathrooms are chic with stylish shower fixtures and a bathtub. The home has centralized A/C and gas heater for climate control. Pet owners will be happy living in this charming property as pets are very much allowed.

The closest park is El Prado Regional Park.

Nearby Schools:
Cal Aero Preserve Academy-0.82 miles, 7/10
Chino Hills High School-2.74 miles, 8/10
Michael G. Wickman Elementary School-4.23 miles, 9/10
Clara Barton Elementary School-3.05 miles, 9/10

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4738679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15725 Molly Avenue have any available units?
15725 Molly Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 15725 Molly Avenue have?
Some of 15725 Molly Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15725 Molly Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15725 Molly Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15725 Molly Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15725 Molly Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15725 Molly Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15725 Molly Avenue offers parking.
Does 15725 Molly Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15725 Molly Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15725 Molly Avenue have a pool?
No, 15725 Molly Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15725 Molly Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15725 Molly Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15725 Molly Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15725 Molly Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
