14562 Rochester Avenue

Built in 2007 in the desired Auburn in College Park community! Light and airy floor plan with many windows that let in an abundance of natural light. Popular open floorpan - enjoy the spacious living space. Dining room has access to the side yard for easy outdoor dining by candlelight. Beautiful granite counter tops and mahogany-colored cabinetry in the attractive kitchen. Stainless appliances and newly installed carpet. Spacious master bedroom has a retreat area and walk-in closet. 2 other spacious bedrooms with generous-sized closets. Use the loft as a game room or create your own personal space. Indoor laundry room, tankless water heater, and 2-car attached garage. Fantastic clubhouse and community parks. Take a look at this residence with lots to offer.