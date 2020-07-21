All apartments in Chino
Last updated August 14 2019 at 3:19 AM

14562 Rochester Avenue

14562 Rochester Ave · No Longer Available
Location

14562 Rochester Ave, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Built in 2007 in the desired Auburn in College Park community! Light and airy floor plan with many windows that let in an abundance of natural light. Popular open floorpan - enjoy the spacious living space. Dining room has access to the side yard for easy outdoor dining by candlelight. Beautiful granite counter tops and mahogany-colored cabinetry in the attractive kitchen. Stainless appliances and newly installed carpet. Spacious master bedroom has a retreat area and walk-in closet. 2 other spacious bedrooms with generous-sized closets. Use the loft as a game room or create your own personal space. Indoor laundry room, tankless water heater, and 2-car attached garage. Fantastic clubhouse and community parks. Take a look at this residence with lots to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14562 Rochester Avenue have any available units?
14562 Rochester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 14562 Rochester Avenue have?
Some of 14562 Rochester Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14562 Rochester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14562 Rochester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14562 Rochester Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14562 Rochester Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 14562 Rochester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14562 Rochester Avenue offers parking.
Does 14562 Rochester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14562 Rochester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14562 Rochester Avenue have a pool?
No, 14562 Rochester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14562 Rochester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14562 Rochester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14562 Rochester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14562 Rochester Avenue has units with dishwashers.
