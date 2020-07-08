All apartments in Chino
Last updated December 8 2019 at 7:54 AM

14541 Marquette Avenue

14541 Marquette Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14541 Marquette Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Hillsdale Plan 2. HOA maintains front yard gardening. Great room, with niche for media opportunities, leads to kitchen and spacious dining area. Kitchen showcases stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and culinary prep island. The new home neighborhood is close to the local elementary school, state-of-the-art Chaffey College, employment centers and major freeways. Nearby, residents may enjoy 140-acre Ayala Park as well as Prado Regional Park featuring fishing, golf, horseback riding and camping. Onsite amenities at College Park include a private, resort-inspired recreation center with fitness facility, swimming pools, splash park, barbecue and picnic areas, and fireplace lounge

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14541 Marquette Avenue have any available units?
14541 Marquette Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 14541 Marquette Avenue have?
Some of 14541 Marquette Avenue's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14541 Marquette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14541 Marquette Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14541 Marquette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14541 Marquette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 14541 Marquette Avenue offer parking?
No, 14541 Marquette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14541 Marquette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14541 Marquette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14541 Marquette Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14541 Marquette Avenue has a pool.
Does 14541 Marquette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14541 Marquette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14541 Marquette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14541 Marquette Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

