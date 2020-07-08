14541 Marquette Avenue

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel gym pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill

Hillsdale Plan 2. HOA maintains front yard gardening. Great room, with niche for media opportunities, leads to kitchen and spacious dining area. Kitchen showcases stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and culinary prep island. The new home neighborhood is close to the local elementary school, state-of-the-art Chaffey College, employment centers and major freeways. Nearby, residents may enjoy 140-acre Ayala Park as well as Prado Regional Park featuring fishing, golf, horseback riding and camping. Onsite amenities at College Park include a private, resort-inspired recreation center with fitness facility, swimming pools, splash park, barbecue and picnic areas, and fireplace lounge