All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 13625 Becraft Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
13625 Becraft Pl.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

13625 Becraft Pl.

13625 Becraft Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13625 Becraft Place, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
You have got to see this home to see the remodel ***Price Reduced*** - Fully remodeled 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home is gorgeous and waiting for you to move in.

Everything has been updated and it's beautiful throughout with new flooring, new baseboards, new kitchen cabinets, and quartz countertops. New light fixtures throughout, 2 newly remodeled bathrooms, all new interior doors, a barn style sliding door in the master bedroom, new landscaping, new concrete driveway. The home has been freshly painted, has a new AC unit and furnace, and a new roof too! You really have to see it to appreciate it.

Applications for the home are being accepted and we're looking for someone to move in asap. Additional photos will be added so we can show off just how truly beautiful this home is! Please check back later today for additional photos.

Call Cheryl to schedule a tour: 714-615-6375

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5506825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13625 Becraft Pl. have any available units?
13625 Becraft Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 13625 Becraft Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
13625 Becraft Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13625 Becraft Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 13625 Becraft Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 13625 Becraft Pl. offer parking?
No, 13625 Becraft Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 13625 Becraft Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13625 Becraft Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13625 Becraft Pl. have a pool?
No, 13625 Becraft Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 13625 Becraft Pl. have accessible units?
No, 13625 Becraft Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 13625 Becraft Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13625 Becraft Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13625 Becraft Pl. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13625 Becraft Pl. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside