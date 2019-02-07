13625 Becraft Pl.

Amenities

You have got to see this home to see the remodel ***Price Reduced*** - Fully remodeled 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home is gorgeous and waiting for you to move in.



Everything has been updated and it's beautiful throughout with new flooring, new baseboards, new kitchen cabinets, and quartz countertops. New light fixtures throughout, 2 newly remodeled bathrooms, all new interior doors, a barn style sliding door in the master bedroom, new landscaping, new concrete driveway. The home has been freshly painted, has a new AC unit and furnace, and a new roof too! You really have to see it to appreciate it.



Applications for the home are being accepted and we're looking for someone to move in asap. Additional photos will be added so we can show off just how truly beautiful this home is! Please check back later today for additional photos.



Call Cheryl to schedule a tour: 714-615-6375



No Pets Allowed



