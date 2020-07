Amenities

garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

House with 3 Car Garage on Cul da sac - Spacious house on cul da sac, next to park. This house has a 3 car garage and a beautiful front lawn. All of the bedrooms are upstairs, and the first floor is all tile. Big backyard perfect for barbeque.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3205575)