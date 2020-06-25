13234 Chukar Court

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking bbq/grill hot tub

This lovely house located at the most desirable area of Chino, Cul-De-Sac, features so many upgrades, hardwood floor, granite counter, newer appliances. High ceiling and open floor plan, formal dinning, there is one bedroom one full bath at first floor perfect for guests and older people. A large laundry room connects an bonus office space with a hide-a-way room that can be used as a game room. Upstairs leads to a master bedroom, two more bedrooms, and another full bath. For the hot days of Summer the home has a whole house fan providing energy efficient cooling. Outside invites entertaining with a built in BBQ and an in-ground spa and RV parking. This is definitely a must see.