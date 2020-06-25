All apartments in Chino
13234 Chukar Court

Location

13234 Chukar Court, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
This lovely house located at the most desirable area of Chino, Cul-De-Sac, features so many upgrades, hardwood floor, granite counter, newer appliances. High ceiling and open floor plan, formal dinning, there is one bedroom one full bath at first floor perfect for guests and older people. A large laundry room connects an bonus office space with a hide-a-way room that can be used as a game room. Upstairs leads to a master bedroom, two more bedrooms, and another full bath. For the hot days of Summer the home has a whole house fan providing energy efficient cooling. Outside invites entertaining with a built in BBQ and an in-ground spa and RV parking. This is definitely a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13234 Chukar Court have any available units?
13234 Chukar Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 13234 Chukar Court have?
Some of 13234 Chukar Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13234 Chukar Court currently offering any rent specials?
13234 Chukar Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13234 Chukar Court pet-friendly?
No, 13234 Chukar Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 13234 Chukar Court offer parking?
Yes, 13234 Chukar Court offers parking.
Does 13234 Chukar Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13234 Chukar Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13234 Chukar Court have a pool?
No, 13234 Chukar Court does not have a pool.
Does 13234 Chukar Court have accessible units?
No, 13234 Chukar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13234 Chukar Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13234 Chukar Court does not have units with dishwashers.
