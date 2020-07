Amenities

Studio for in Chino for a single person, or student only. Landlord offer stove, refrigerator, window mount air conditioner, security screen door, ceiling fan with remote control in the center of room clean, well maintain, tile floors lots of plants nice and pleased area in Chino close to shopping center and freeways 60 and 71. 15 minutes to San Antonio College, Cal Poly University, Western University in Pomona. Must see.