Chino, CA
12358 Kumquat Place
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:37 AM

12358 Kumquat Place

12358 Kumquat Place · No Longer Available
Location

12358 Kumquat Place, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

Before you even enter, you will know you are home on Kumquat Pl. This home has curb appeal! As you enter you will immediately appreciate the large living area and high ceilings. The kitchen is open, with plenty of cabinet and counter space. The french doors have a great view of the backyard. The master suite is complete with walk-in closet and private bath that has been updated with modern finishes. It also has french door which lead out to a private patio. Down the hall you'll find three more spacious bedrooms and a second bath, also recently remodeled. The garage has plenty of storage cabinets. The backyard is spacious, complete with large covered patio and a side yard with enough room for RV parking. Don't wait, as this Chino home is sure to rent quickly!

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Unified School District
UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities
LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $65 monthly
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12358 Kumquat Place have any available units?
12358 Kumquat Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 12358 Kumquat Place have?
Some of 12358 Kumquat Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12358 Kumquat Place currently offering any rent specials?
12358 Kumquat Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12358 Kumquat Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12358 Kumquat Place is pet friendly.
Does 12358 Kumquat Place offer parking?
Yes, 12358 Kumquat Place offers parking.
Does 12358 Kumquat Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12358 Kumquat Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12358 Kumquat Place have a pool?
No, 12358 Kumquat Place does not have a pool.
Does 12358 Kumquat Place have accessible units?
No, 12358 Kumquat Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12358 Kumquat Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12358 Kumquat Place does not have units with dishwashers.
