12358 Kumquat Place

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Before you even enter, you will know you are home on Kumquat Pl. This home has curb appeal! As you enter you will immediately appreciate the large living area and high ceilings. The kitchen is open, with plenty of cabinet and counter space. The french doors have a great view of the backyard. The master suite is complete with walk-in closet and private bath that has been updated with modern finishes. It also has french door which lead out to a private patio. Down the hall you'll find three more spacious bedrooms and a second bath, also recently remodeled. The garage has plenty of storage cabinets. The backyard is spacious, complete with large covered patio and a side yard with enough room for RV parking. Don't wait, as this Chino home is sure to rent quickly!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Unified School District

UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities

LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $65 monthly

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application.