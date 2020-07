Amenities

This beautiful home is located in CAMBRIA AT MONTECITO PLACE community. 4 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms with 1 bedroom+bath+den in downstairs. Lovely loft area upstairs. The home has a big open kitchen and great room with recessed lights. The large master suite has a bathtub, separate shower, his and her sinks. Great and convenient location near supermarkets, restaurants, banks and etc. This community offers a Pool, Spa, Clubhouse. Easy assess to the 60,10 and 71 freeways.