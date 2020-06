Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Chino Hills lease presents by Johnathan Chao and Fanny Chao of Keller Williams Premier Properties. Please contact Johnathan at 6268230127 should you have any questions or to schedule a showing appointment.



Nestled in the heart of Chino Hills. The home has a formal living room and dinning room with high ceilings. Newer interior paint. Ceramic tile flooring on the main floor and carpet on the second floor. Spacious kitchen with granite counter top along with a center island that will entertain your family and guests. Double patio in the backyard great for that weekend BBQ. Two car garage with direct access into the home. Walking distance to Oak Ridge Elementary and nearby park. This open and bright floor plan home is ready for move in!