6531 Coyote Street

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Large 4 bedroom - families welcome! - Property Id: 292379



Clean, beautiful house with stunning view of canyon.

GORGEOUS AND AVAILABLE NOW!



This is a must-see! Look at what you're getting:



Two story, 1727 sq ft house

4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

4,200 sq ft lot

Built in 1989

Attached two car garage

Yard backs up to beautiful canyon views

Fireplace in living room

Granite countertops in kitchen

Close to shopping centers, schools, and park

Turnkey condition and ready for move-in



One-year lease with deposit due at signing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292379

Property Id 292379



(RLNE5830143)