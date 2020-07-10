6531 Coyote Street

Amenities
Large 4 bedroom - families welcome! - Property Id: 292379
Clean, beautiful house with stunning view of canyon.
GORGEOUS AND AVAILABLE NOW!
This is a must-see! Look at what you're getting:
Two story, 1727 sq ft house
4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
4,200 sq ft lot
Built in 1989
Attached two car garage
Yard backs up to beautiful canyon views
Fireplace in living room
Granite countertops in kitchen
Close to shopping centers, schools, and park
Turnkey condition and ready for move-in
One-year lease with deposit due at signing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292379
