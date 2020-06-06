6151 Sevenoaks Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets basketball court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry

Wonderful Griffin home in the Butterfield Ranch enclave of S. Chino Hills. This floor plan boasts one bedroom downstairs and a full bathroom. The brick front entry is captivating as you walk under the enormous covered porch to the double door entrance. Soaring ceilings in the step down living room and dining room. The granite counter topped kitchen is open to the family room and nook, fireplace and slider to the back yard. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs, master is at the back of the home for extra privacy with vaulted ceilings. Walk in closet and double sinks. Indoor laundry room. Excellent award winning schools. Walk to Butterfield Ranch elementary school or the local park for a game of pick up basketball and play set area for the little ones.