Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:18 PM

6151 Sevenoaks Street

6151 Sevenoaks Street · No Longer Available
Location

6151 Sevenoaks Street, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
Wonderful Griffin home in the Butterfield Ranch enclave of S. Chino Hills. This floor plan boasts one bedroom downstairs and a full bathroom. The brick front entry is captivating as you walk under the enormous covered porch to the double door entrance. Soaring ceilings in the step down living room and dining room. The granite counter topped kitchen is open to the family room and nook, fireplace and slider to the back yard. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs, master is at the back of the home for extra privacy with vaulted ceilings. Walk in closet and double sinks. Indoor laundry room. Excellent award winning schools. Walk to Butterfield Ranch elementary school or the local park for a game of pick up basketball and play set area for the little ones.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6151 Sevenoaks Street have any available units?
6151 Sevenoaks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6151 Sevenoaks Street have?
Some of 6151 Sevenoaks Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6151 Sevenoaks Street currently offering any rent specials?
6151 Sevenoaks Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6151 Sevenoaks Street pet-friendly?
No, 6151 Sevenoaks Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 6151 Sevenoaks Street offer parking?
No, 6151 Sevenoaks Street does not offer parking.
Does 6151 Sevenoaks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6151 Sevenoaks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6151 Sevenoaks Street have a pool?
No, 6151 Sevenoaks Street does not have a pool.
Does 6151 Sevenoaks Street have accessible units?
No, 6151 Sevenoaks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6151 Sevenoaks Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6151 Sevenoaks Street does not have units with dishwashers.

