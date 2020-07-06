4780 Fairway Boulevard

Amenities

This charming 3 bed/2 bath single story home is located in Chino Hills right by Los Serranos Country Club.



This home is located close to the 71 Freeway and very close to several shopping centers including the Shoppes at Chino Hills and Chino Hills Commons.



This home has fresh paint and new carpet throughout, a fully fenced front yard, large living room, doesn't back up to other homes and a large back yard. The kitchen has an attached dining area and convenient door to the back yard.



Hallway includes a laundry room with room for side by side washer and dryer. Hall bathroom is very spacious and conveniently located for guests and hall bedrooms. Master bedroom is large with attached master bath. This home includes central AC and heat.



This home is move in ready! You won't want to miss your chance to check it out.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,099, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,089, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.