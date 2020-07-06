All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated February 1 2020 at 1:27 AM

4780 Fairway Boulevard

4780 Fairway Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4780 Fairway Boulevard, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
cats allowed
This charming 3 bed/2 bath single story home is located in Chino Hills right by Los Serranos Country Club.

This home is located close to the 71 Freeway and very close to several shopping centers including the Shoppes at Chino Hills and Chino Hills Commons.

This home has fresh paint and new carpet throughout, a fully fenced front yard, large living room, doesn't back up to other homes and a large back yard. The kitchen has an attached dining area and convenient door to the back yard.

Hallway includes a laundry room with room for side by side washer and dryer. Hall bathroom is very spacious and conveniently located for guests and hall bedrooms. Master bedroom is large with attached master bath. This home includes central AC and heat.

This home is move in ready! You won't want to miss your chance to check it out.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
499-A N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,099, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,089, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4780 Fairway Boulevard have any available units?
4780 Fairway Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 4780 Fairway Boulevard have?
Some of 4780 Fairway Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4780 Fairway Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4780 Fairway Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4780 Fairway Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4780 Fairway Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4780 Fairway Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4780 Fairway Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4780 Fairway Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4780 Fairway Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4780 Fairway Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4780 Fairway Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4780 Fairway Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4780 Fairway Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4780 Fairway Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4780 Fairway Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

