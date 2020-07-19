4479 Sawgrass Court

Amenities

This is the one, and it’s so light & airy! Charming three-bedroom LOFT home in a desirable Chino Hills neighborhood is located at the end of a sought-after cul-de-sac within walking distance to Wickman Elementary School. Inviting covered porch entryway opens to a soaring two-story ceiling with crown moulding & high windows over the spacious living room. You will love the open layout kitchen, dining area & family room, perfect for entertaining! In the kitchen, you have a walk-in pantry, center island & plenty of space for storage and prep work. From the dining area, you have a sliding glass door to the patio. Enjoy a toasty fireplace this winter in the large family room! Main level guest bathroom has a pedestal sink. Upstairs, you have a loft/game room that can also be used as an office space. Spacious master suite features a vaulted ceiling with fan, walk-in closet with mirrored sliding doors, dual sinks, privacy toilet door and a shower/tub combo. Upper level laundry room for your convenience. The private backyard offers a lattice patio cover, fountain and raised garden area. Take a closer look at one of the best values in the area!