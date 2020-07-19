All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 4479 Sawgrass Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
4479 Sawgrass Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4479 Sawgrass Court

4479 Sawgrass Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4479 Sawgrass Court, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
This is the one, and it’s so light & airy! Charming three-bedroom LOFT home in a desirable Chino Hills neighborhood is located at the end of a sought-after cul-de-sac within walking distance to Wickman Elementary School. Inviting covered porch entryway opens to a soaring two-story ceiling with crown moulding & high windows over the spacious living room. You will love the open layout kitchen, dining area & family room, perfect for entertaining! In the kitchen, you have a walk-in pantry, center island & plenty of space for storage and prep work. From the dining area, you have a sliding glass door to the patio. Enjoy a toasty fireplace this winter in the large family room! Main level guest bathroom has a pedestal sink. Upstairs, you have a loft/game room that can also be used as an office space. Spacious master suite features a vaulted ceiling with fan, walk-in closet with mirrored sliding doors, dual sinks, privacy toilet door and a shower/tub combo. Upper level laundry room for your convenience. The private backyard offers a lattice patio cover, fountain and raised garden area. Take a closer look at one of the best values in the area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4479 Sawgrass Court have any available units?
4479 Sawgrass Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 4479 Sawgrass Court have?
Some of 4479 Sawgrass Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4479 Sawgrass Court currently offering any rent specials?
4479 Sawgrass Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4479 Sawgrass Court pet-friendly?
No, 4479 Sawgrass Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 4479 Sawgrass Court offer parking?
No, 4479 Sawgrass Court does not offer parking.
Does 4479 Sawgrass Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4479 Sawgrass Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4479 Sawgrass Court have a pool?
No, 4479 Sawgrass Court does not have a pool.
Does 4479 Sawgrass Court have accessible units?
No, 4479 Sawgrass Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4479 Sawgrass Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4479 Sawgrass Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with BalconiesChino Hills Apartments with Parking
Chino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles