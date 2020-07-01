All apartments in Chino Hills
3223 ARMSLEY Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:30 PM

3223 ARMSLEY Drive

3223 Armsley Drive · No Longer Available
Chino Hills
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3223 Armsley Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Quality throughout this wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Single Family home in the highly desired Village Oaks area of Chino Hills. Profile shows 4 br, it is actually 3br and loft. New dual pane energy efficient windows throughout the home. Newly remodeled kitchen with custom built cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Amazing view of hills from the large backyard patio and master bedroom balcony. Vaulted ceilings bring in an abundance of natural light into the living room and formal dining area. Upstairs boasts an open loft for office or playroom and has 3 spacious bedrooms with full sized closets. The master bedroom features 2 full walk-in closets, large master bathroom with dual sinks and a slider to the private deck. Two car direct access garage. Location, location, location with great views, no one behind you, close to sparkling community pool and spa, kids’ playground and several guest parking spots. Centrally located to schools, shopping, dining, and 71, 60, 57, 91 fwys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3223 ARMSLEY Drive have any available units?
3223 ARMSLEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 3223 ARMSLEY Drive have?
Some of 3223 ARMSLEY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3223 ARMSLEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3223 ARMSLEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 ARMSLEY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3223 ARMSLEY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 3223 ARMSLEY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3223 ARMSLEY Drive offers parking.
Does 3223 ARMSLEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3223 ARMSLEY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 ARMSLEY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3223 ARMSLEY Drive has a pool.
Does 3223 ARMSLEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 3223 ARMSLEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 ARMSLEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3223 ARMSLEY Drive has units with dishwashers.

