3223 ARMSLEY Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage guest parking hot tub

Quality throughout this wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Single Family home in the highly desired Village Oaks area of Chino Hills. Profile shows 4 br, it is actually 3br and loft. New dual pane energy efficient windows throughout the home. Newly remodeled kitchen with custom built cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Amazing view of hills from the large backyard patio and master bedroom balcony. Vaulted ceilings bring in an abundance of natural light into the living room and formal dining area. Upstairs boasts an open loft for office or playroom and has 3 spacious bedrooms with full sized closets. The master bedroom features 2 full walk-in closets, large master bathroom with dual sinks and a slider to the private deck. Two car direct access garage. Location, location, location with great views, no one behind you, close to sparkling community pool and spa, kids’ playground and several guest parking spots. Centrally located to schools, shopping, dining, and 71, 60, 57, 91 fwys.