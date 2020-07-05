All apartments in Chino Hills
Chino Hills, CA
3143 Payne Ranch Road
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

3143 Payne Ranch Road

3143 Payne Ranch Road
Location

3143 Payne Ranch Road, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
alarm system
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Beautiful, unfurnished, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, single-family home property rental in Chino Hills. It comes with a 2-car attached garage and driveway parking that can accommodate up to 6 cars.

The spacious and airy interior features include an elegantly polished floor, fire alarm system, fire sprinkler system, large windows, skylights, and sliding glass doors that open into the pool. Its good-sized kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry, smooth countertops, and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and refrigerator. The exterior features a private swimming pool and a well-manicured yard. Smoking is not allowed in the property. Tenant pays all utilities plus pool service and landscaping. Whereas the landlord will cover the HOA fees.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

The closest park is McCoy Equestrian Center.

Bus lines:
365 CHINO HILLS-LOS SERRANOS-CHINO - 0.2 mile
88 CHINO HILLS-RAMONA AVE-MONTCLAIR - 0.2 mile

(RLNE5726508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3143 Payne Ranch Road have any available units?
3143 Payne Ranch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 3143 Payne Ranch Road have?
Some of 3143 Payne Ranch Road's amenities include dishwasher, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3143 Payne Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
3143 Payne Ranch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3143 Payne Ranch Road pet-friendly?
No, 3143 Payne Ranch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 3143 Payne Ranch Road offer parking?
Yes, 3143 Payne Ranch Road offers parking.
Does 3143 Payne Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3143 Payne Ranch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3143 Payne Ranch Road have a pool?
Yes, 3143 Payne Ranch Road has a pool.
Does 3143 Payne Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 3143 Payne Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3143 Payne Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3143 Payne Ranch Road has units with dishwashers.

