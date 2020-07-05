3143 Payne Ranch Road

Amenities

dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage pool alarm system microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Beautiful, unfurnished, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, single-family home property rental in Chino Hills. It comes with a 2-car attached garage and driveway parking that can accommodate up to 6 cars.



The spacious and airy interior features include an elegantly polished floor, fire alarm system, fire sprinkler system, large windows, skylights, and sliding glass doors that open into the pool. Its good-sized kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry, smooth countertops, and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and refrigerator. The exterior features a private swimming pool and a well-manicured yard. Smoking is not allowed in the property. Tenant pays all utilities plus pool service and landscaping. Whereas the landlord will cover the HOA fees.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



The closest park is McCoy Equestrian Center.



Bus lines:

365 CHINO HILLS-LOS SERRANOS-CHINO - 0.2 mile

88 CHINO HILLS-RAMONA AVE-MONTCLAIR - 0.2 mile



(RLNE5726508)