Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
2691 Vista Monte Circle
Last updated April 21 2019 at 1:45 PM

2691 Vista Monte Circle

2691 Vista Monte Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2691 Vista Monte Circle, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
* Location! Location! Location!!! * Walking Distance to Costco, Restaurant, Ranch 99 Market; Close to Gym and the "Shoppes" at Chino Hills; Recent Remodeled End Unit Townhouse in the Rolling Ridge Village! (one side common wall) * This Two Story Townhouse Features 2 Master Bedroom Suites, Each with Their Own Master Bath and Walk-in Closets with Balcony Upstairs Plus 1 Bed 1 Bath Downstairs; * Open & Spacious Floor Plan with Cathedral Ceilings; * Large Windows, and Cozy Fireplace located in the Living Room; * Recently Remodeled Kitchen with Cherry Wood Cabinetry, Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Stainless Appliances; Wood Laminated Flooring and Tiles Downstairs, Carpet Upstairs; * Private Back Yard with Bricks Floors, Perfect for Entertaining and/or BBQ; * Community Gated Pool with Sweeping Valley Lights and Mountain Views; * Ample Guest Parking Outside the Unit; * Close to Freeways 60, 57 & 71; * Award Winning School District;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2691 Vista Monte Circle have any available units?
2691 Vista Monte Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 2691 Vista Monte Circle have?
Some of 2691 Vista Monte Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2691 Vista Monte Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2691 Vista Monte Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2691 Vista Monte Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2691 Vista Monte Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 2691 Vista Monte Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2691 Vista Monte Circle offers parking.
Does 2691 Vista Monte Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2691 Vista Monte Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2691 Vista Monte Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2691 Vista Monte Circle has a pool.
Does 2691 Vista Monte Circle have accessible units?
No, 2691 Vista Monte Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2691 Vista Monte Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2691 Vista Monte Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
