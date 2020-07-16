2691 Vista Monte Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking

* Location! Location! Location!!! * Walking Distance to Costco, Restaurant, Ranch 99 Market; Close to Gym and the "Shoppes" at Chino Hills; Recent Remodeled End Unit Townhouse in the Rolling Ridge Village! (one side common wall) * This Two Story Townhouse Features 2 Master Bedroom Suites, Each with Their Own Master Bath and Walk-in Closets with Balcony Upstairs Plus 1 Bed 1 Bath Downstairs; * Open & Spacious Floor Plan with Cathedral Ceilings; * Large Windows, and Cozy Fireplace located in the Living Room; * Recently Remodeled Kitchen with Cherry Wood Cabinetry, Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Stainless Appliances; Wood Laminated Flooring and Tiles Downstairs, Carpet Upstairs; * Private Back Yard with Bricks Floors, Perfect for Entertaining and/or BBQ; * Community Gated Pool with Sweeping Valley Lights and Mountain Views; * Ample Guest Parking Outside the Unit; * Close to Freeways 60, 57 & 71; * Award Winning School District;