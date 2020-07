Amenities

Desirable neighborhood home in Chino Hills. New interior paint, new carpet, new recessed lights. Living room with fireplace, family room, large formal dining area, updated kitchen, family room. Nice covered patio, large side yard. Close to shopping, freeways and transportation. Tenants to pay all utilities, gardener included. Total move in $5500 (first month rent + security deposit). Please provide application, credit report and proof of income. Please, no pets or smokers.