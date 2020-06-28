2557 La Salle Pointe

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

upgraded gorgeous 3 Bedroom and 2.5 bath home located in Seville Knolls, prime area of Chino Hills. Entering to the home you will find the bright and cozy living room area and family room and high ceiling, also kitchen with large granite counter top. You can enjoy fireplace in living room and family room and up the staircase you will find a loft that leads to the master suite that has another fireplace and retreat room. 2 car attached garage that has direct access to the family room and has additional storage cabinet. Excellent school District , 2015 California Gold Ribbon Ayala High School and Country Springs Elementary is a 2015 National Blue Ribbon School and close to the shopping mall and Fwy access.