All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 2557 La Salle Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
2557 La Salle Pointe
Last updated September 4 2019 at 3:23 PM

2557 La Salle Pointe

2557 La Salle Pointe · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2557 La Salle Pointe, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
upgraded gorgeous 3 Bedroom and 2.5 bath home located in Seville Knolls, prime area of Chino Hills. Entering to the home you will find the bright and cozy living room area and family room and high ceiling, also kitchen with large granite counter top. You can enjoy fireplace in living room and family room and up the staircase you will find a loft that leads to the master suite that has another fireplace and retreat room. 2 car attached garage that has direct access to the family room and has additional storage cabinet. Excellent school District , 2015 California Gold Ribbon Ayala High School and Country Springs Elementary is a 2015 National Blue Ribbon School and close to the shopping mall and Fwy access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2557 La Salle Pointe have any available units?
2557 La Salle Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 2557 La Salle Pointe have?
Some of 2557 La Salle Pointe's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2557 La Salle Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
2557 La Salle Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2557 La Salle Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 2557 La Salle Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 2557 La Salle Pointe offer parking?
Yes, 2557 La Salle Pointe offers parking.
Does 2557 La Salle Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2557 La Salle Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2557 La Salle Pointe have a pool?
No, 2557 La Salle Pointe does not have a pool.
Does 2557 La Salle Pointe have accessible units?
No, 2557 La Salle Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 2557 La Salle Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, 2557 La Salle Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with GymChino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA
Tustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles