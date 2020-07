Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool hot tub fireplace range

This Property is for lease is a great opportunity, it features four Bedrooms and 3 Bathroom in 2,186.00 sqft this beautiful home has wood floor is clean in and out fresh paint inside and out side , two stories with a nice fireplace, nice kitchen with all appliance (Refrigerator not included) it has also a very nice swimming pool and Spa, Owner will take care pool Maintenance and Gardener Service.

this nice property is ready to move in!!!!!!!