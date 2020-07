Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath property located in a quiet and safe gated community with swimming pool and spa. The property has a two-car attached garage plus public parking. The property is newly renovated with new paint, and carpet plus wood shutters and double pane windows. It's close to great schools and wonderful recreational areas and parks. Nearby shops, easy access Fwy 71/91, Rent including water and trash.