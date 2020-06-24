All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 16699 Bear Creek Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
16699 Bear Creek Avenue
Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:07 AM

16699 Bear Creek Avenue

16699 Bear Creek Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16699 Bear Creek Avenue, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming bright airy home located in heart of Chino Hills. Four bedrooms and 2 and half baths, new kitchen upgrade and powder room. Living room with fireplace/kitchen/breakfast nook, inside laundry room. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer include. Guest room on the ground level with French door leads to backyard and all 3 bedrooms upstairs with large loft or office space. Nice and quiet location, easy access to shopping centers/restaurants/parks. Owner pay for gardening services. One year lease only, first month rent plus security deposit to move in! Partial furnished! Sorry NO PETS allowed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16699 Bear Creek Avenue have any available units?
16699 Bear Creek Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 16699 Bear Creek Avenue have?
Some of 16699 Bear Creek Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16699 Bear Creek Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16699 Bear Creek Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16699 Bear Creek Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16699 Bear Creek Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 16699 Bear Creek Avenue offer parking?
No, 16699 Bear Creek Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16699 Bear Creek Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16699 Bear Creek Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16699 Bear Creek Avenue have a pool?
No, 16699 Bear Creek Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16699 Bear Creek Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16699 Bear Creek Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16699 Bear Creek Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16699 Bear Creek Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with GymChino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA
Tustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles