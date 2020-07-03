All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:10 AM

16686 Tourmaline Street

16686 Tourmaline Street · No Longer Available
Location

16686 Tourmaline Street, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Very stunning 6 bedroom and 4 bathroom home in Chino Hills in a very desirable community. This property is conveniently located near many shopping centers and is commuter friendly, as it is close to the 71 freeway.

Upon entry to the property, there is a beautiful gated courtyard with a fountain. There is a detached room with its own private entrance and wall A/C, perfect as a guest quarters. Upon entry into the home, there is a spacious formal living room. The family room connects to the dining room, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen is very spacious and features granite counter tops, wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, built-in refrigerator, and so much more! One full bathroom and bedroom located on the first floor. The remaining five bedrooms are located on the second floor and are all great size. The master bedroom has a built-in entertainments center and a large walk-in closet with lots of racks for clothing.

Attached 3-car tandem garage with built-in cabinets for additional storage. Laundry room is located on the second floor for convenience. The backyard is very spacious and has a built-in BBQ island. Gardener is included with the rent. This property is a definite must see on your list!

This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Tenant Turner. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com and click the button to “Schedule Showing.” Once you answer the pre-screening questions through Tenant Turner and upload your ID, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16686 Tourmaline Street have any available units?
16686 Tourmaline Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 16686 Tourmaline Street have?
Some of 16686 Tourmaline Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16686 Tourmaline Street currently offering any rent specials?
16686 Tourmaline Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16686 Tourmaline Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16686 Tourmaline Street is pet friendly.
Does 16686 Tourmaline Street offer parking?
Yes, 16686 Tourmaline Street offers parking.
Does 16686 Tourmaline Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16686 Tourmaline Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16686 Tourmaline Street have a pool?
No, 16686 Tourmaline Street does not have a pool.
Does 16686 Tourmaline Street have accessible units?
No, 16686 Tourmaline Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16686 Tourmaline Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16686 Tourmaline Street does not have units with dishwashers.

