16686 Tourmaline Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Very stunning 6 bedroom and 4 bathroom home in Chino Hills in a very desirable community. This property is conveniently located near many shopping centers and is commuter friendly, as it is close to the 71 freeway.



Upon entry to the property, there is a beautiful gated courtyard with a fountain. There is a detached room with its own private entrance and wall A/C, perfect as a guest quarters. Upon entry into the home, there is a spacious formal living room. The family room connects to the dining room, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen is very spacious and features granite counter tops, wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, built-in refrigerator, and so much more! One full bathroom and bedroom located on the first floor. The remaining five bedrooms are located on the second floor and are all great size. The master bedroom has a built-in entertainments center and a large walk-in closet with lots of racks for clothing.



Attached 3-car tandem garage with built-in cabinets for additional storage. Laundry room is located on the second floor for convenience. The backyard is very spacious and has a built-in BBQ island. Gardener is included with the rent. This property is a definite must see on your list!



This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Tenant Turner. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com and click the button to “Schedule Showing.” Once you answer the pre-screening questions through Tenant Turner and upload your ID, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.