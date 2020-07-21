All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated September 22 2019 at 7:26 AM

16138 Bainbridge Way

16138 Bainbridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

16138 Bainbridge Way, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This contemporary home is located in the desirable Fairfield Ranch community in Chino Hills. Recently updated! Open concept floor-plan that offers a vaulted ceiling in the formal living area that provides ample natural light and an airy feel. Four bedrooms and three full bathrooms with one bedroom and bathroom on the main floor. Newly renovated kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, and new paint. A toasty fireplace in the family room. Entertainer’s dream kitchen featuring a large island, stainless steel appliances, granite backsplash, and a stainless steel sink. Master suite features a walk-in closet and bathroom with dual-sink vanity and separate tub and shower. Upstairs laundry room. Recessed lighting and crown molding throughout. Two car attached garage. Large corner location and is located close to parks, freeways, shops, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16138 Bainbridge Way have any available units?
16138 Bainbridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 16138 Bainbridge Way have?
Some of 16138 Bainbridge Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16138 Bainbridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
16138 Bainbridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16138 Bainbridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 16138 Bainbridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 16138 Bainbridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 16138 Bainbridge Way offers parking.
Does 16138 Bainbridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16138 Bainbridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16138 Bainbridge Way have a pool?
No, 16138 Bainbridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 16138 Bainbridge Way have accessible units?
No, 16138 Bainbridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16138 Bainbridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 16138 Bainbridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
