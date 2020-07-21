16138 Bainbridge Way

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This contemporary home is located in the desirable Fairfield Ranch community in Chino Hills. Recently updated! Open concept floor-plan that offers a vaulted ceiling in the formal living area that provides ample natural light and an airy feel. Four bedrooms and three full bathrooms with one bedroom and bathroom on the main floor. Newly renovated kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, and new paint. A toasty fireplace in the family room. Entertainer’s dream kitchen featuring a large island, stainless steel appliances, granite backsplash, and a stainless steel sink. Master suite features a walk-in closet and bathroom with dual-sink vanity and separate tub and shower. Upstairs laundry room. Recessed lighting and crown molding throughout. Two car attached garage. Large corner location and is located close to parks, freeways, shops, and restaurants.