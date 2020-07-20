16116 Sereno Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage internet access

Don't miss this brand new beautiful 3 story town home in new community Jade Tree at Chino Hills! This home features with 3 bedrooms all with in suite bathrooms. Desirable floor plan with many luxury living features. First floor bedroom/office/den come with bathroom has walking shower tub. Second floor bright and airy spacious great room over looking open nature space of hillside. And open floorplans featuring in big living spaces, dining and a kitchen with beautiful stain cabinets, an amazing quartz countertop and stainless steel appliances to finish off this chef kitchen. Tile flooring in all the bathrooms, nearly all of the 2nd floor have beautiful laminate floors finished off with upgraded new carpet in the bedrooms and stairways. LED ceiling light. Ample storage space. Wi-fi controlled thermostat. Tankless water heater. Two-car attached garage. Near shopping center, dining, and entertainment. Attend renowned Chino Valley Unified schools!! Convenient access to Hwy, 71, 91, 10, 60.