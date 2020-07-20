All apartments in Chino Hills
16116 Sereno Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16116 Sereno Ln

16116 Sereno Ln · No Longer Available
Location

16116 Sereno Ln, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
Don't miss this brand new beautiful 3 story town home in new community Jade Tree at Chino Hills! This home features with 3 bedrooms all with in suite bathrooms. Desirable floor plan with many luxury living features. First floor bedroom/office/den come with bathroom has walking shower tub. Second floor bright and airy spacious great room over looking open nature space of hillside. And open floorplans featuring in big living spaces, dining and a kitchen with beautiful stain cabinets, an amazing quartz countertop and stainless steel appliances to finish off this chef kitchen. Tile flooring in all the bathrooms, nearly all of the 2nd floor have beautiful laminate floors finished off with upgraded new carpet in the bedrooms and stairways. LED ceiling light. Ample storage space. Wi-fi controlled thermostat. Tankless water heater. Two-car attached garage. Near shopping center, dining, and entertainment. Attend renowned Chino Valley Unified schools!! Convenient access to Hwy, 71, 91, 10, 60.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16116 Sereno Ln have any available units?
16116 Sereno Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 16116 Sereno Ln have?
Some of 16116 Sereno Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16116 Sereno Ln currently offering any rent specials?
16116 Sereno Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16116 Sereno Ln pet-friendly?
No, 16116 Sereno Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 16116 Sereno Ln offer parking?
Yes, 16116 Sereno Ln offers parking.
Does 16116 Sereno Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16116 Sereno Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16116 Sereno Ln have a pool?
No, 16116 Sereno Ln does not have a pool.
Does 16116 Sereno Ln have accessible units?
No, 16116 Sereno Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 16116 Sereno Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16116 Sereno Ln has units with dishwashers.
