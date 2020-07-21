All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

15830 Antelope Drive

15830 Antelope Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15830 Antelope Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This newly remodeled bright duplex style home is tranquil located at the highly desirable Hilltop community. Living room boasts 2-story high ceiling with lots of windows connects to the dining area. Updated open kitchen highlights newer cabinets with new Cortez countertops, new recessed lights with new stainless appliances. Bright family room has dual side fireplace and sliding doors to enclosed private backyard. Powder room is downstairs. Spacious master bedroom offers large walk-in closet and private bathroom with separate sunken bathtub and shower. Two generous bedrooms upstairs share full bathroom in hallway. Downstairs has tile flooring and new waterproof vinyl floor upstairs. Central AC & Heater with brand new AC Compressor. Laundry space is located at the garage. 2 car attached garage has direct access. Plenty of guests parking are available in the community. Easy access to freeway 60 & 71. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15830 Antelope Drive have any available units?
15830 Antelope Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 15830 Antelope Drive have?
Some of 15830 Antelope Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15830 Antelope Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15830 Antelope Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15830 Antelope Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15830 Antelope Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 15830 Antelope Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15830 Antelope Drive offers parking.
Does 15830 Antelope Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15830 Antelope Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15830 Antelope Drive have a pool?
No, 15830 Antelope Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15830 Antelope Drive have accessible units?
No, 15830 Antelope Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15830 Antelope Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15830 Antelope Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
