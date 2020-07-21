15830 Antelope Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This newly remodeled bright duplex style home is tranquil located at the highly desirable Hilltop community. Living room boasts 2-story high ceiling with lots of windows connects to the dining area. Updated open kitchen highlights newer cabinets with new Cortez countertops, new recessed lights with new stainless appliances. Bright family room has dual side fireplace and sliding doors to enclosed private backyard. Powder room is downstairs. Spacious master bedroom offers large walk-in closet and private bathroom with separate sunken bathtub and shower. Two generous bedrooms upstairs share full bathroom in hallway. Downstairs has tile flooring and new waterproof vinyl floor upstairs. Central AC & Heater with brand new AC Compressor. Laundry space is located at the garage. 2 car attached garage has direct access. Plenty of guests parking are available in the community. Easy access to freeway 60 & 71. Move in ready.