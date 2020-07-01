All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 15256 Yorba Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
15256 Yorba Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

15256 Yorba Ave

15256 Yorba Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15256 Yorba Avenue, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
15256 YORBA AVE CHINO HILLS, 91709 (3 BED / 2 BATH) - Charming SINGLE-STORY home for rent in Chino Hills. This property offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,294 living sqft. with central air/heat. Enter through the gated courtyard which is a great space for entertaining -- there is also a separate cement patio at the rear of the home. The main living room has tile floors, recessed lighting and double pane energy efficient windows throughout. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with new vanities and each bedroom has been upgraded with mirrored glass closet doors. This charming property is located off Chino Hills Pkwy and Pipeline close to the Los Serranos Golf Course and Chaparral Elementary School in the City of Chino Hills.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities
GARDENING: Tenant billed $45 monthly
PET POLICY: Pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application

(RLNE3539601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15256 Yorba Ave have any available units?
15256 Yorba Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 15256 Yorba Ave have?
Some of 15256 Yorba Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15256 Yorba Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15256 Yorba Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15256 Yorba Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15256 Yorba Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15256 Yorba Ave offer parking?
No, 15256 Yorba Ave does not offer parking.
Does 15256 Yorba Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15256 Yorba Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15256 Yorba Ave have a pool?
No, 15256 Yorba Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15256 Yorba Ave have accessible units?
No, 15256 Yorba Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15256 Yorba Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15256 Yorba Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with GymChino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA
Tustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles