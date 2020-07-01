Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

15256 YORBA AVE CHINO HILLS, 91709 (3 BED / 2 BATH) - Charming SINGLE-STORY home for rent in Chino Hills. This property offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,294 living sqft. with central air/heat. Enter through the gated courtyard which is a great space for entertaining -- there is also a separate cement patio at the rear of the home. The main living room has tile floors, recessed lighting and double pane energy efficient windows throughout. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with new vanities and each bedroom has been upgraded with mirrored glass closet doors. This charming property is located off Chino Hills Pkwy and Pipeline close to the Los Serranos Golf Course and Chaparral Elementary School in the City of Chino Hills.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities

GARDENING: Tenant billed $45 monthly

PET POLICY: Pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application



