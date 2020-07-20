15158 Monterey Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport doorman gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

BEAUTIFUL pet friendly Single family home with high ceilings, large living room and dining area with elegant dark wood floors. Dream kitchen updated with nice tile floors, granite counters, lots of nice cabinets, top of the line appliances and updated ambient lighting. There is one spacious bedroom downstairs and a half bath. Two large rooms upstairs and a full bathroom with a tub, shower and a spacious double sink vanity with cabinets.

