Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
15158 Monterey Avenue
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:53 AM

15158 Monterey Avenue

15158 Monterey Avenue · No Longer Available
Chino Hills
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Location

15158 Monterey Avenue, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL pet friendly Single family home with high ceilings, large living room and dining area with elegant dark wood floors. Dream kitchen updated with nice tile floors, granite counters, lots of nice cabinets, top of the line appliances and updated ambient lighting. There is one spacious bedroom downstairs and a half bath. Two large rooms upstairs and a full bathroom with a tub, shower and a spacious double sink vanity with cabinets.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15158 Monterey Avenue have any available units?
15158 Monterey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 15158 Monterey Avenue have?
Some of 15158 Monterey Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15158 Monterey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15158 Monterey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15158 Monterey Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15158 Monterey Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15158 Monterey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15158 Monterey Avenue offers parking.
Does 15158 Monterey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15158 Monterey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15158 Monterey Avenue have a pool?
No, 15158 Monterey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15158 Monterey Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 15158 Monterey Avenue has accessible units.
Does 15158 Monterey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15158 Monterey Avenue has units with dishwashers.
