Chino Hills, CA
14745 Foxwood Road
14745 Foxwood Road

14745 Foxwood Road
Location

14745 Foxwood Road, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
highly desired North Chino Hills area, this beautiful home has many luxurious upgrades. vaulted ceilings in the formal living & dining room , kitchen features granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. the family room has the warm fireplace. one bed and full bath downstairs, on 2nd floor there are an extra large master suite with a large soaking tub and a walk-in shower. also features 3 additional bedrooms & full bath. The beautifully rear yard features,a lot of trees , with stunning views of the hills, Located close to award winning schools, library & shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

