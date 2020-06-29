14745 Foxwood Road

Amenities

highly desired North Chino Hills area, this beautiful home has many luxurious upgrades. vaulted ceilings in the formal living & dining room , kitchen features granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. the family room has the warm fireplace. one bed and full bath downstairs, on 2nd floor there are an extra large master suite with a large soaking tub and a walk-in shower. also features 3 additional bedrooms & full bath. The beautifully rear yard features,a lot of trees , with stunning views of the hills, Located close to award winning schools, library & shopping centers.