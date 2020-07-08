14284 Elm Wood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

**** Call or Text Kevin for showing at 909-996-6851****

Beautiful and spacious pool home located in highly sought after North Chino Hills neighborhood. Excellent & very convenient location, minutes from Diamond Bar, walk to English Springs Park, close to freeways & shopping and located within the Award Winning Country Springs Elementary School boundary. Large front and backyard with artificial turf that is easy to maintain. Beautiful slate and grey brick walk way leads to the double door entry. Open floor plan includes 4 bedrooms, (1 bedroom & full bath located downstairs), master suite features a separate tub & shower, 3 full bathrooms including Jack-n-Jill bath, formal living room & dining room, private family room with cozy fireplace. 2322 sqft., 3 car attached garage. Kitchen includes granite counters and newer stainless steel appliances. Breakfast nook with view of pool and rear yard. The interior also features a Whole House Fan which adds to energy efficiency and cools the home fast from the summer heat. Rear yard features sparkling pool & spa surrounded by decorative river rock, built-in BBQ and full size covered patio. A great family home. An Entertainers Delight rear yard.