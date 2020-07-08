All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 14284 Elm Wood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
14284 Elm Wood Lane
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:10 AM

14284 Elm Wood Lane

14284 Elm Wood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14284 Elm Wood Lane, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
**** Call or Text Kevin for showing at 909-996-6851****
Beautiful and spacious pool home located in highly sought after North Chino Hills neighborhood. Excellent & very convenient location, minutes from Diamond Bar, walk to English Springs Park, close to freeways & shopping and located within the Award Winning Country Springs Elementary School boundary. Large front and backyard with artificial turf that is easy to maintain. Beautiful slate and grey brick walk way leads to the double door entry. Open floor plan includes 4 bedrooms, (1 bedroom & full bath located downstairs), master suite features a separate tub & shower, 3 full bathrooms including Jack-n-Jill bath, formal living room & dining room, private family room with cozy fireplace. 2322 sqft., 3 car attached garage. Kitchen includes granite counters and newer stainless steel appliances. Breakfast nook with view of pool and rear yard. The interior also features a Whole House Fan which adds to energy efficiency and cools the home fast from the summer heat. Rear yard features sparkling pool & spa surrounded by decorative river rock, built-in BBQ and full size covered patio. A great family home. An Entertainers Delight rear yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14284 Elm Wood Lane have any available units?
14284 Elm Wood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 14284 Elm Wood Lane have?
Some of 14284 Elm Wood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14284 Elm Wood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14284 Elm Wood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14284 Elm Wood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14284 Elm Wood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 14284 Elm Wood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14284 Elm Wood Lane offers parking.
Does 14284 Elm Wood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14284 Elm Wood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14284 Elm Wood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14284 Elm Wood Lane has a pool.
Does 14284 Elm Wood Lane have accessible units?
No, 14284 Elm Wood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14284 Elm Wood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14284 Elm Wood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with GymChino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA
Tustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles