14080 Birdsong Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bahtroom, two story home in Chino Hills. This recently remodeled home includes a 3 car garage, downstairs bedroom and full bathroom, and a scenic backyard. The fully upgraded gourmet kitchen includes all appliances and a large island for extra cook prep. The grand entrance with spiraling stair case leads to beautiful dark hardwood floors and formal living room/game room area with high vaulted ceilings and large windows for natural light. The upstairs master suite contains a loft-like area suitable for an office. The home has been upgraded with a whole house fan, helping to reduce electricity costs, but does include central heating/air. Landscaper is included. Property is currently occupied, but will be fully available for move-in first week of September. Home will not be furnished upon move in. No pets please. DRE 01038838



Please drive by 1st, before calling. If you are interested in the property after driving by, call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220. The property will be available for showing after August 1.



TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:

2 most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income

Make approx. 2 1/2 times the rent

$30 credit check fee for each applicant 18 and over

1 application for each adult applicant

Copies of IDs and SS# for each adult applicant

In order to expedite the application process, please bring all required paperwork when applying