Chino Hills, CA
14080 Birdsong Lane
Last updated August 7 2019 at 5:35 AM

14080 Birdsong Lane

14080 Birdsong Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14080 Birdsong Lane, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bahtroom, two story home in Chino Hills. This recently remodeled home includes a 3 car garage, downstairs bedroom and full bathroom, and a scenic backyard. The fully upgraded gourmet kitchen includes all appliances and a large island for extra cook prep. The grand entrance with spiraling stair case leads to beautiful dark hardwood floors and formal living room/game room area with high vaulted ceilings and large windows for natural light. The upstairs master suite contains a loft-like area suitable for an office. The home has been upgraded with a whole house fan, helping to reduce electricity costs, but does include central heating/air. Landscaper is included. Property is currently occupied, but will be fully available for move-in first week of September. Home will not be furnished upon move in. No pets please. DRE 01038838

Please drive by 1st, before calling. If you are interested in the property after driving by, call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220. The property will be available for showing after August 1.

TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:
2 most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income
Make approx. 2 1/2 times the rent
$30 credit check fee for each applicant 18 and over
1 application for each adult applicant
Copies of IDs and SS# for each adult applicant
In order to expedite the application process, please bring all required paperwork when applying

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

