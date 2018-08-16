13785 Shadow Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Good location! Great view home! Welcome to this 4 bedroom 3 bathroom Single Family House in Chino Hills. Formal dining room, living room with vaulted ceiling. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops. Family room with fireplace.Upgraded first floor wood floor and carpet upstairs. One bedroom downstairs with full bath, laundry room, 3 car attached garage. Master suite offers high vaulted ceiling and dual sinks. Good size bedrooms with large closets. Covered patio with panoramic view. Close to schools, parks and shopping.