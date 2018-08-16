All apartments in Chino Hills
Chino Hills, CA
13785 Shadow Ridge Drive
Last updated July 27 2019 at 3:23 PM

13785 Shadow Ridge Drive

13785 Shadow Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13785 Shadow Ridge Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Good location! Great view home! Welcome to this 4 bedroom 3 bathroom Single Family House in Chino Hills. Formal dining room, living room with vaulted ceiling. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops. Family room with fireplace.Upgraded first floor wood floor and carpet upstairs. One bedroom downstairs with full bath, laundry room, 3 car attached garage. Master suite offers high vaulted ceiling and dual sinks. Good size bedrooms with large closets. Covered patio with panoramic view. Close to schools, parks and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13785 Shadow Ridge Drive have any available units?
13785 Shadow Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 13785 Shadow Ridge Drive have?
Some of 13785 Shadow Ridge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13785 Shadow Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13785 Shadow Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13785 Shadow Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13785 Shadow Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 13785 Shadow Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13785 Shadow Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 13785 Shadow Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13785 Shadow Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13785 Shadow Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 13785 Shadow Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13785 Shadow Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 13785 Shadow Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13785 Shadow Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13785 Shadow Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
